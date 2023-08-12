Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the exam city intimation slip for the post of Social Security Assistant. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 18, 21, 22 and 23.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation slip for Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO)-2023, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at epfore@nta.ac.in,”

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download EPFO SSA exam city intimation slip 2023

Visit the website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on SSA Exam City Intimation Slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city intimation slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to EPFO SSA 2023 exam city intimation slip.

The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2859 posts, of which, 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and 2674 for the Social Security Assistant post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.