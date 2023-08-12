The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the Civil Judge recruitment exam 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 3 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the exam.

The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode in three districts of Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur, Durg Bhilai and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). There will be no negative marking in the examination. The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on August 20, 2023.

Selection Procedure

The selection process will consist of a Preliminary examination (screening test), a main examination and document verification/interview.

