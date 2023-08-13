The Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts on their official website today, August 13. Eligible candidates must apply for the vacancies on the website cotcorp.org.in before 11.55 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 vacancies out of which 6 vacancies are for Management Trainee (Marketing), 6 vacancies are for Management Trainee (Accounts) and 81 vacancies are for the post of Junior Commercial Executive.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit : The candidates should not be above the age of 30 as on July 24, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

(i) For Management Trainee (Marketing) - MBA in Agri Business Management/ Agriculture related MBA.

(ii) For Management Trainee (Accounts) - Finance/MMS/M.Com or any equivalent Post Graduate Degree in Commerce discipline

(iii) For Junior Commercial Executive - B.Sc Agriculture from any recognized University with an aggregate of 50% marks, 45% marks in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Candidates can find more information on pay scale, reservations/relaxations, exam syllabus and more on the detailed notification below:

Here’s the CCIL recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC categories will be charged an Application fee of Rs 1000 whereas, candidates from SC/ST/ExServicemen/PwBD categories will be exempt from payment of Application fee. All reserved/unreserved candidates will be charged Rs 500 as intimation charges.

Steps to apply for Cotton Corp recruitment 2023

Visit the official website cotcorp.org.in On the What’s New section, click on the link RECRUITMENT AGAINST VARIOUS POSTS Now complete the step 1 registration process Key in your registration details and login Fill out the form, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CCIL recruitment 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.