The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to Specialist Grade III and other posts in various ministries of the Government of India. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in till August 31 (upto 11.59 PM). The last date for printing completely submitted forms is September 1.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 30 vacancies to the posts of Specialist Officers and Scientific Assistants in the Government of India.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official UPSC notification 2023.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill details and upload the required to documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.