The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Director (Group A), Joint Director (Group A), Research Scientist (Group A) and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in till August 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies of Senior level posts on a deputation basis. Candidates should be below the age of 56 at the time of application to qualify for the posts.

Candidates can read the post-wise eligibility criteria, relaxations/reservations and other details regarding the recruitment drive on the official notification below:

Here’s NTA recruitment notification 2023.

Steps to apply for the NTA vacancies 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Now click on the link, ‘Recruitment in NTA on Deputation 2023’ Read the advertisement carefully Now click on the link ‘Recruitment in NTA on Deputation’ Register using your email id and login Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the NTA vacancies 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.