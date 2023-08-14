The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule as well as the list of candidates provisionally selected for the DV process for recruitment of Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the candidate list at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.

The document verification for the shortlisted candidates will commence on August 17 from 10.00 AM.

The RSMSSB School Teacher exam was conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1. The Level 1 exam was held in a single session on February 25. The rest of the exams were held in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.30 PM.

Steps to download the merit list for REET 2022

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘notifications’ Now click on the download link for Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher exam candidate list The list of Provisionally selected candidates will appear on screen Look for your roll number and your center Download and take a printout for future reference

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.