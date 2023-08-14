The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon close the online application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty 2023 or NEET SS 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website nbe.edu.in till August 16, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10. The admit card will be released on September 4, 2023. The result will be declared by September 30, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by 30th September 2023 can apply for NEET-SS 2023.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 4250.

Candidates may check more details available in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for NEET SS 2023

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on NEET SS tab Now click on NEET SS 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NEET SS 2023.

NEET-SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2023-24 admission session.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.