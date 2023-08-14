The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Indira Gandhi National Open University Recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till today, August 14 upto 5.00 PM. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment exam was conducted on July 31, 2023. The IGNOU JAT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 200 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT).

Steps to download JAT 2023 answer key

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on IGNOU Answer key 2023 link Key in your login details ad submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IGNOU JAT 2023 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.