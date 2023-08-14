AP Police SI Phase II admit card releasing today; PMT/PET from August 25
Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.
Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will soon release the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.
The PMT/PET is scheduled to be conducted from August 25 onwards at 4 locations viz. Vishakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool. A total of 56116 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Phase II round.
“Further, the candidates should bring the copy of the Stage-II online application form alongwith all originals certificates as mentioned in the notification while coming to attend for the PMT/PET test and submit the same to the authorities concerned for verification purpose,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 315 SCT SI (Civil) (Men and Women) posts, and 96 for Reserved Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men) posts.
Steps to download AP Police SI Stage 2 admit card
- Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on SI Phase 2 admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.