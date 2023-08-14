Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will soon release the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The PMT/PET is scheduled to be conducted from August 25 onwards at 4 locations viz. Vishakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool. A total of 56116 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Phase II round.

“Further, the candidates should bring the copy of the Stage-II online application form alongwith all originals certificates as mentioned in the notification while coming to attend for the PMT/PET test and submit the same to the authorities concerned for verification purpose,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 315 SCT SI (Civil) (Men and Women) posts, and 96 for Reserved Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men) posts.

Steps to download AP Police SI Stage 2 admit card



Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on SI Phase 2 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.