The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the final results for Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment drive under Water Resources Department today. Candidates who appeared for the interviews can download the final result from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The AE Civil 2022 interview/ viva voce was conducted from August 7 to 11, 2023. The interview wass held at Commission’s office in Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati 22.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts under Water Resources Department.

Steps to download AE Civil result 2022

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Latest Updates” Click on ‘AE Civil 2022 final result’ link

Result document will appear on screen Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference



