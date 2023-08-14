Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023 today, August 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Judicial Services Exam 2023 was conducted on June 4, 2023. The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 155 vacancies for Civil Judges.

“The provisional answer key for the BPSC Judicial services exam 2023 was hosted on the commission’s website on July 13 and August 5, candidates were given an opportunity to raise their objections against the released keys,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download BPSC Judiciary exam answer key 2023

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the final answer key link for Judicial services exam Click on General Studies or Law (as applicable) Selected answer key for all groups will appear on screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.

