Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division),Advt.No.-22/2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in from August 21. The last date for submission of applications is September 21 (upto 5.00 PM). The last date for payment of fees is September 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 138 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 22 years and 35 years, as on January 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: An applicant must be a Graduate in Law from a recognised Board/University. A candidate must also be enrolled as an advocate under The Advocates Act, 1961 till last date of submission of application form. More information in the official notification.

Here’s the official notification for Civil Judge recruitment.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary Objective type exam, Main written exam and a Viva-voce (oral) test.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.