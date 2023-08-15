BEL India application window closes today for Project Engineers; apply now at bel-india.in
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Project Engineer-I on contract basis for deployment at Water Front Support Locations today, August 15. Eligible candidates must complete their applications on the BEL official website bel-india.in at the earliest.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 27 vacancies for Project Engineers on a temporary basis. The recruitment will be conducted through walk-in interviews. Candidates will have to register for the interviews using the link provided by BEL India.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: A candidate should not be above the age of 32 years, as on August 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation applicable for reserved category candidates.
Educational qualification:
(i)For Project Engineer-I (Electronics) - B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics and Telecommunications / Telecommunication from a recognised University / Institute.
(ii) For Project Engineer-I (Mechanical) - B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Mechanical discipline from a recognised University / Institute.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, tenure and contract, selection process and more information from the official BEL notification below:
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website bel-india.in
- On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Careers’ and select Recruitment-Advertisements
- Click on the notification Recruitment of Project Engineers for Water Front Support Locations
- Now click on ‘Google Form link’
- Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fee
- Download and take a printout
