Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the counselling results-cum-merit list for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Technician Animal Husbandry under Advt No 16/2022. Applicants can check their results and download merit list on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Lab Tech (A.H) exam results were declared on June 19.

The counselling for Lab Tech Animal Husbandry posts was conducted from July 26.

Steps to download Lab Tech AH results 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on Results Now click on the “Result-cum-merit list for Lab Tech Animal Husbandry counselling’ Results will appear on your screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Lab Tech animal husbandry results.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 vacancies for various posts including Laboratory Technician (Animal Husbandry) and Multipurpose Fisheries Skilled Worker.

