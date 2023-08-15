The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has notified that the schedule for the Civil Judge exam has been deferred indefinitely. Eligible candidates will be able to read the deferment notice on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The registration and examination fee payment process for the Civil Judge Main exam was conducted from June 23 to July 7.

The Civil Judge Main examination 2023 was scheduled to be conducted from August 23 to 26.

According to the official notification, ‘the exam date has been postponed due to unavoidable difficulties. The new schedule for the Civil Judge Main exam will be released on the official website shortly.’

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Examination Fee

The examination fee to be paid by qualified candidates is Rs 272.30 for General/OBC/EWS, whereas Rs 1222.30 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST. The PWD category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 22.30.

