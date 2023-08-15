Bihar Legislative Council will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistants, Reporter, Data Entry Operator, Security Guard, and others under various advertisements (01/2023, 02/2023, 03/2023, 04/2023) soon. Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in till August 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 172 vacancies. The recruitment exam for various posts is scheduled to be conducted from September 24 to October 30, 2023.

Here’s the Provisional exam schedule by Bihar Vidhan Parishad.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and others available in the notification below:

Direct link to Advt no 01/2023.

Direct link to Advt no 02/2023.



Direct link to Advt no 03/2023.



Direct link to Advt no 04/2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/Female candidates of Bihar/PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to candidates from unreserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Application link for post of choice (Advt No 01/2023, 02/2023, 03/2023 or 04/2023) Complete the Step 1 registration process and login Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Download the submitted form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Bihar Legislative Council Advt No 01/2023.

Direct link to apply for Bihar Legislative Council Advt No 02/2023.

Direct link to apply for Bihar Legislative Council Advt No 03/2023.

Direct link to apply for Bihar Legislative Council Advt No 04/2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.