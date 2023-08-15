The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test 2023 or NCET 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections from the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in.

The NCET 2023 was held for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for Academic Session 2023-24 on August 9, 2023, for approximately 16 thousand candidates.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the released answer key can raise objections (with documentary evidence) by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question till August 16 upto 11.50 PM.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official NTA NCET notification 2023.

Steps to download NCET 2023 intimation letter

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, login to the portal Check and download NCET 2023 answer key link Download the answer key and check Take a printout for future reference Raise objections if any

About NCET 2023

The NCET is a national-level examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on behalf of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Qualifying in NCET is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2023-24.

