Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key along with the candidate response sheets for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall response sheets along with the preliminary answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The VAS Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) examination was conducted on July 13 (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM) and July 14 (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM).

The preliminary answer keys have been published on the Commission’s website. Candidates will be able to raise their objections (with documented proof) on the official website from August 17 to 19 upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 19/08/2023 will not be considered at any cost. Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the Text Box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English Language. The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations or in any other form will not be considered under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification by TSPSC.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 vacancies, of which 170 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A), and 15 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class -B).

Steps to download TSPSC answer key 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Now click on the download link for Master Question Papers VAS The question paper with preliminary answer key will appear on screen Check the responses against the answer key to calculate scores Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections if any

Candidates can access their response sheets by entering their hall ticket number, TSPSC ID and date of birth.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.