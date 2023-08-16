Today, August 16, is the last date to apply for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) exam 2023 on the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at ssc.nic.in. The correction window will open from August 17 to 18 (upto 11.00 PM).

The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in October 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1324 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) for various Organisations/offices of the Government of India.

Candidates applying for the vacancies should not be above the age of 30 years and 32 years, as on August 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation is applicable for various posts/departments for reserved category candidates.

Applicants can check details on eligibility, educational qualification, pay scale, and departmental requirements for the vacancies on the official notification below:

Here’s the official JE recruitment notification by SSC.

Application Fee

Candidates will be charged a fee of Rs 100 at the time of application. SC/ST/PwBD and women candidates are eligible for exemption of application fee.

Steps to apply for JE examination 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the the ‘Apply’ tab Now click on the tab for JE recruitment click on the application link for JE recruitment 2023 and login/register Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the completed form and take a printout

Selection Process

The final selection will be based on the result of a Computer Based Examination (Paper I and Paper II), post preference and document verification conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.