The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Preliminary examination for recruitment to the posts of Clerks in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) today, August 16. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website ibps.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023. The result will be announced in September/October 2023. The Main exam will be held in October 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4045 vacancies.

Candidates can find information regarding the exam pattern and schedule in the official notification below:

Here’s the IBPS Clerk Exam information handout 2023.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk admit card 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on IBPS Clerk posts call letters 2023 On the portal, click on the link to download Call letter for Preliminary exam Login using registration details Admit card for IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam 2023 will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

