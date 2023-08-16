The BAR Council of India (BCI) has commenced the registration process for the All India BAR Exam (AIBE)-18 today, August 16. Eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website allindiabarexamination.com till September 30, 2023.

The All India BAR Exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 29. The admit cards will be released on October 20, 2023. This will be the 18th edition of the AIBE exam.

Here’s the official schedule for the AIBE-18 2023.

Steps to apply for AIBE-18 exam 2023

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the notification for All India Bar Examination- XVIII Click on the registration link Register on the portal and login Now fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and download the form Take a printout for future reference

