West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director of Agriculture in West Bengal Agriculture Service (Admn.) under the Department of Agriculture, Govt. of West Bengal. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till 3.00 PM today, August 17.

The closing date for submission of fees through offline mode is August 18, 2023. The correction window will be open from August 25 to 31 (upto 3.00 PM). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 122 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The applicant must not be over the age of 36 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with four years Degree Course from a recognized University/Institute. The ability to read, write and speak Bengali language is an essential qualification however, it is not necessary for candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali. Knowledge of Agricultural conditions in West Bengal is desirable.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 210 plus service charges based on their mode of payment. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Here’s the official ADA notification by WBPSC.

Steps to apply for the WBPSC vacancies 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number Login using the enrollment number password Fill the application form for the vacancy Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the application form for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a preliminary screening of application forms and a Screening Test in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates will be called for a physical interview if required by the Commission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.