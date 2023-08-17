Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has once again deferred the online application deadline for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2024-25. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can now fill up the application form for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2024 (JNVST 2024) on the official website navodaya.gov.in till August 25, 2023.

“The last date for submission of online application forms for JNVST-2024 has been further extended up to 25.08.2023. The correction window for making modifications in online application forms by registered candidates in the fields GENDER (MALE/FEMALE), CATEGORY (GENERAL/OBC/SC/ST), AREA (RURAL/URBAN), DISABILITY and MEDIUM OF EXAMINATION will remain open for two days after the last date of submission of online applications,” reads the notification.

The exam are scheduled to be conducted in two phases — Phase I on November 4, 2023, at 11.30 AM and Phase II on January 20, 2024, at 11.30 AM.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate has to study Class V in any of the Govt. or Govt. recognized schools located in the same District during 2023-24.Candidates who have passed class V before the session 2023-24 or repeated candidates are not allowed. A candidate seeking admission must not have been born before May 1, 2012 and after July 31, 2014, (Both dates are inclusive). The provisionally selected candidate has to produce a copy of the birth certificate issued by Government authority concerned at the time of admission.

Steps to register for JNVST 2024 Class VI

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in Click on JNVST Class VI registration link Fill in the required details, upload the documents, and preview Submit the form and download Take a printout for future reference

The result of JNVST 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April 2024. Candidates can get the result from the application portal. The entire admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed latest by 31st December 2024, reads the notification.

