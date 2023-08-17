Rajasthan High Court has released the admit card for the shorthand speed assessment test for direct recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant English 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The test is scheduled to be conducted from September 2 to 5 in two shifts—9.30 AM and 2.30 PM at Jaipur. As per the notification, a total of 10614 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the test.

Here’s the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 59 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on “Junior Personal Assistant, 2023—Admission Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JPA admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.