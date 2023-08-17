The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the results of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) today, August 17. Eligible candidates can download their scorecards from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UPJEE (P) 2023 online entrance examination was conducted from August 2 to 7, 2023. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

The provisional answer key for the UPJEE 2023 exam was released on August 10. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections against the released answer key till August 11.

Steps to download JEECUP results 2023

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage click on the download link for JEECUP Rank card/Score card Now key in your registration details and login UPJEE 2023 score card will appear on screen Check your scores and download your result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEECUP Scorecard 2023. (Server 1)

Direct link to download JEECUP Scorecard 2023. (Server 2)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.