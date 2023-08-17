Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the result of the Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 1153 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test round. The written exam was conducted on July 30, 2023, in a single phase.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 posts, of which 7 vacancies are for the post of Instructor Stenographer and 225 for Stenographer posts.

Steps to download Stenographer result 2023

  1. Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on Stenographer/ Instructor-Stenographer result link
  3. The result will appear on the screen
  4. Check and download the result
  5. Take a printout for future reference

