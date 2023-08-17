The Department of Peace and Non-violence, Rajasthan (DPNV) has commenced the application process for recruitment of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Preraks today, August 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peaceandnonviolence.rajasthan.gov.in till August 29.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 50,000 vacancies to the post of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Prerak for a tenure of 1 year under the Rajasthan Governement.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 50 years, as on January 1, 2024.

Qualification: A candidate should have passed Class 12 from any Board/Institute recognised by the Government.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website peaceandnonviolence.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments Tab’ Click on the notification for recruitment of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Prerak Now click on ‘Apply’ Register on the SSO portal and login Fill the form, upload the documents and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

