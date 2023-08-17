The Ministry of Tribal Affairs will close the online application window for recruitment to various teaching staff and non-teaching staff vacancies in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) tomorrow, August 18. Eligible candidates must complete and submit their applications on the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in before the deadline. Earlier, the deadline was July 31.

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 4062 vacancies of Principals, PGTs and non-teaching staff in Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

Vacancy Details

Principal - 303 vacancies

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) - 2266 vacancies

Accountant - 361 vacancies

Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - 759 vacancies

Lab Attendant - 373 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

(i) Candidates applying to the posts of Principal must not be over the age of 50 years as on 31,July 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

(ii) Candidates applying to the posts of PGT must not be over the age of 40 years as on 31,July 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

(iii) Candidates applying to the posts of Accountant must not be over the age of 30 years as on 31,July 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

(iv) Candidates applying to the posts of Jr Secretariat Assistant must not be over the age of 30 years as on 31,July 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

(v) Candidates applying to the posts of Lab Attendant must not be over the age of 30 years as on 31,July 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Principal: The candidates must hold a Master’s degree, and BEd or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium. Holding analogous post, or have 12 years of experience of teaching (Vice principal / PGT / TGT) in a recognized high school. More details in the notification.

PGT: The candidates should have completed two years integrated post graduate course from any recognised University/ Institute deemed as university in the concerned subject with. More details in the notification.

Accountant: The candidates must possess a Degree of Commerce from a recognize University/Institute.

Junior Secretariat Accountant: The candidate must possess Senior Secondary (Class XII) certificate from a recognized Board and possessing minimum speed of 35 words per minutes in English typing or 30 words per minute in Hindi typing.

Lab Attendant: The candidate must be a 10th Class Pass with a certificate/diploma in Laboratory technique or must have passed 12th Class with science stream from a recognized board/university.

Candidates can find information on the pay scale, reservations/relaxations, application process, additional educational qualification and more in the official information bulletin below:

Here’s the official EMRS notification 2023.

Steps to apply for EMRS vacancies 2023

Visit the official website emrs.tribal.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” Click on the application link of Principal/PGT/Non-teaching staff (as applicable) Register and proceed with the application Pay the fees, submit and download the completed form Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to apply for Principal vacancies.

Direct link to apply for PGT vacancies.

Direct link to apply for Non Teaching vacancies.

For information on syllabus and more, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.