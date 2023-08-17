Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has issued the admit cards for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP) and Station officers to Tamil Nadu Fire Subordinate service today, August 17. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 750 posts.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 26 and 27, 2023.

Step to download TNUSRB SI exam 2023 hall ticket

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Joint Recruitment of SIs of Police and Station Officers, Fire & Rescue Services Department – 2023” Click on the link to download “Hall Ticket” Login using your registration details TNUSRB SI exam hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNUSRB admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.