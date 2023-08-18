Rajasthan Housing Board will today, August 18, close the online application window for recruitment to Computer operator (Assistant Programmer), Data Entry Operator, Project Engineer, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rbhexam.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 258 vacancies in the Rajasthan Housing Board.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can click the name of the post to view the official notification for details on pay scale, application fee, eligibility criteria, selection process and more information provided by the Rajasthan Housing Board.

Steps to apply for Housing Board vacancies 2023

Visit the official website rbhexam.in On the homepage, click on the registration tab Use your email id and mobile number to register Login, select post and fill out the application form Upload necessary documents, pay the fees and submit Download and take a print out

Direct link to register for Housing Board recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.