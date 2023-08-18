Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Main exam schedule for the Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under S & ME Department. As per the notification, the Main written examination (CBRE Mode) is scheduled to be conducted from September 15 to 25 for a duration of 2 hours.



Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from September 10 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies including TGT Arts: 1970, TGT PCM: 1419 and TGT CBZ: 1205.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Regular Teacher admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.