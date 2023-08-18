Visva Bharati University has released the result of Visva-Bharti University (Santiniketan) recruitment (Stage-I) examination for the Posts of Laboratory Attendant, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

The exams were conducted from June 27 to July 3, 2023.

The Stage II Examination for the post of MTS shall be conducted on September 2, 2023. The exam will be held for a duration of 1 hour 30 minutes. The schedule of the Stage II examination for the posts of Laboratory Attendant and Lower Division Clerk shall be announced later.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Lab Attendant/LDC/MTS result 2023

Visit the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on Lab Attendant/LDC/MTS result 2023 links The results will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Lab Attendant result 2023.

Direct link to LDC/JOA cum Typist result 2023.

Direct link to MTS result 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 709 vacancies at the university.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.