Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started the online applications for the Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders and Firemen 2023. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in till September 17, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3359 vacancies in the Police and Fire service departments across Tamil Nadu. Out of the total vacancies 2576 posts are for male candidates and 783 are for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the vacancies should be between the age of 18 years and 26 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations available for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have qualified Class 10 exam with Tamil language as one of the subjects. More information in the official notification.

Here’s the TNUSRB recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for Constable and other posts

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen -2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Constable and other posts.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam, Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.