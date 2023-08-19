The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination 2023 or AIAPGET 2023 today, August 19. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in.

“The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details,” reads the notification.

The National Testing Agency conducted AIAPGET 2023 for 38056 candidates for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha and Unani. The exam was conducted on July 31 for a duration of 2 hours in computer based mode.

Steps to check AIAPGET score card 2023

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link AIAPGET 2023 Score Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

About AIAPGET 2023

AIAPGET 2023 is a single entrance examination namely ‘All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2023’ for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All India and State quota seats for admission to MD/ MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions & Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country.

