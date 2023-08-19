The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till August 22 upto 6.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 19.08.2023 (06.00 PM) to 22.08.2023 (06.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PMon22.08.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstance,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2023 was conducted by the Commission from August 2 to 17 at different centres all over the country.

The SSC CHSL exam will be held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Tentatively, the Commission has notified approx. 1600 vacancies.

Steps to download SSC CHSL answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the Answer Key link Click on CHSL answer key 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC CHSL answer key 2023.

Selection Process

The SSC CHSL Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in two parts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. Teir-II will include Skill Test/ Typing Test. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-II Examination only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.