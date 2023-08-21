Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, 2023, in two shifts—9.30 AM to 11.45 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in a week before the examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assistant Mains 2022 admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Mains 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.