West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the exam schedule for the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2023. As per the notification, the Preliminary written test is scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 2023.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in from August 27, 2023.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said test with a proper and original proof of identity. The candidates are strongly advised not to carry any articles declared as prohibited in Sl. No. 7 of Important Instructions given in the Admit Card,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies. The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500].

Steps to download Lady Constable admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on Lady Constable 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.