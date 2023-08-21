Today, August 21, is the last date to submit your applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers under the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ibps.in.

The online Preliminary exam will be conducted in December 2023. The result will be announced in January 2024. The Main exam is scheduled to be held in January 2024 and the result will be declared in February 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I): 500

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I): 31

IT Officers (Scale-I): 120

Law Officer (Scale-I): 10

Marketing Officer (Scale-I): 700

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I): 41

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, examination details and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for SO vacancies 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the Specialist Officers 2023 application link

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Specialist Officer posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.