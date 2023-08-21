The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the candidate response sheet and master question paper for the Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB) recruitment exam today, August 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their response sheets and the answer key on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 vacancies in the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana. The AO exam (Computer Based Test) was conducted on August 8, 2023 in two shifts.

“The objections on the Preliminary Key will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website from 23/08/2023 to 25/08/2023, up to 5.00 PM. Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 25/08/2023 will not be considered at any cost,” reads the official notification.

Candidates will be able to raise objections against the released answer key with documentary evidence on the Commission’s website from August 23 to 25.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.

