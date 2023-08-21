Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Public Prosecutor Exam 2023 (under Advt no 10 of 2022-23). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 26 and 27 at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Tulasipur, Cuttack. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6 vacancies of Public Prosecutor in the Odisha Public Service Commission.

Steps to download Public Prosecutor admit card 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Public Prosecutor admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

