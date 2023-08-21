Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 admit card today, August 21. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon in two districts including Agra and Lucknow.

According to the notification, the written exam will be of 65 marks and applicants will be given 90 minutes to attempt it. The exam will consist of three main sections, Hindi Insight and Writing Ability, General Knowledge, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1262 vacancies.

Steps to download CJA Main 2022 admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CJA Main 2022 admit card link Key on your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

