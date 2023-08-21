Bharat Dynamics Limited, under the Ministry of Defence (MoD, India, has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Management Trainees in various departments, today August 21. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website bdl-india.in till September 20 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 45 vacancies of Management Trainees in Electronics, Mechanical, Electrical and other departments of the Company.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Applicants should be below the age of 28 years (varying based on posts), as on July 27, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Management Trainees must hold a Graduate’s degree (or 5-year integrated programme certificate) in relevant field from a recognised Board/University. More information in the official notification.

Direct link to BDL recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC (Non creamy layer) categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 whereas, SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Internal Permanent Employees candidates are exempt from the payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for BDL vacancies 2023

Visit the official website bdl-india.in On the homepage, click on the Login tab Now register using your email id and password Login and click on the application link for recruitment of Management Trainees Fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit and download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a qualifying written exam and a physical interview. The date of the examination will be notified on the BDL website after the completion of the registration process.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.