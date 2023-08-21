Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the final list of candidates shortlisted for the document verification process of the Veterinary Pharmacist recruitment exam 2022 today, August 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the document verification schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 188 Veterinary Pharmacist posts. The screening test was conducted on October 16, 2022 and the results were declared on December 21. A total of 539 candidates have qualified for the document verification process.

“It is for information of all concerned candidates that the process of Document Verification for the said posts have now been started by the HPPSC and following schedule is hereby issued for shortlisted candidates (Roll wise) firstly for 200 candidates. Schedule for rest of the 339 candidates will be issued shortly,” reads the official notification.

The Document Verification process is scheduled to be conducted from August 28 to September 2, 2023. The DMV process will be conducted at the HPPSC office, Nigam Vihar Shimla-171002, from 10.30 AM onwards.

Here’s the DMV schedule of HPPSC Veterinary Pharmacist exam.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.