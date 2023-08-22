ICAR PG, PhD result 2023 declared; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the score card for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.
The exams were conducted on July 9 in 144 centers across 88 cities. A total of 37,119 candidates were admitted to the exam of which 33,828 appeared.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ICAR results 2023
- Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) – 2023 score card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the score cards
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AIEEA (PG) score card 2023.
Direct link to AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) score card 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.