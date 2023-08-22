National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the score card for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

The exams were conducted on July 9 in 144 centers across 88 cities. A total of 37,119 candidates were admitted to the exam of which 33,828 appeared.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ICAR results 2023

Visit the official website icar.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) – 2023 score card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score cards Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AIEEA (PG) score card 2023.

Direct link to AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) score card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.