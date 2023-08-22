Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam date for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023. The detailed schedule will be released in due course of time.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 140 vacancies.

Meanwhile, RPSC RAS 2023 application correction process is underway. Candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till August 26, 2023. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023.

The RAS/RTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.

