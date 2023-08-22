The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) and Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XIII). Eligible candidates can now apply for the posts on the official website ibps.in till August 28, 2023. Earlier, the application deadline was August 21, 2023.

The online examination (Preliminary) for the post of PO/MT will be held in September/ October 2023, whereas the exam for SO posts will be conducted in December 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1402 SO posts and 3049 PO/MT posts.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the SO notification 2023.

Here’s the PO/MT notification 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for SO, MT/PO vacancies 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the SO, MT/PO 2023 application link

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Specialist Officer posts 2023.

Direct link to apply for PO/MT posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.