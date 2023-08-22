The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon release the result of the CS Executive and Professional exam, June 2023 session. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icsi.edu.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be declared on August 25, 2023. The result alongwith individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the official website. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

Here’s the official notification.

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam was scheduled to be conducted between June 1 to 10.

Steps to download CS Professional/Executive result 2023

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CS Professional and Executive result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

“Next Examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from 21st December, 2023 to 30th December, 2023 for which online Examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from 26th August, 2023,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.