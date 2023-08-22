The Public Service Commission, West Bengal (WBPSC) has released the official notification for the post of Sub Inspector in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food and Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts at wbpsc.gov.in from August 23 onwards. The last date to fill up the form is September 20 upto 3.00 PM.

The written examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal. The Personality Test will be held in the office of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, in Kolkata.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 480 SI Vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not below 18 years but not more than 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Pass in Madhyamik Examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali/Nepali. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 110, whereas SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination (MCQ type) followed by the Personality Test to be conducted by the Public Service Commission, West Bengal.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.