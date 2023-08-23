Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will today, August 23, close the online application window for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bsebstet.com. The last date to pay the fee is August 24.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till August 25 upto 6.00 PM.

“Only online applications are allowed. Manual/paper applications will not be entertained. Applications sent through other modes will not be accepted/entertained and no further intimation will be sent in this regard,” reads the notification.

STET 2023 will be held for the recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Paper 1 will be held for the secondary level and Paper 2 will be conducted for the higher secondary level.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/EWS/OBC/BC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 960 for one paper, whereas Rs 1440 is applicable if the candidates want to appear for both papers. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the fee for one paper is Rs 760 and Rs 1,140 for both papers.

Steps to register for Bihar STET 2023

Visit the official website bsebstet.com On the homepage, click on STET 2023 registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Bihar STET 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.