Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) has released the result of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2023.

Steps to download TS CPGET 2023 result

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on TS CPGET 2023 result link Key in you login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

About TS CPGET

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2023-2024.

